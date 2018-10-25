Fairfield Parks & Recreation Presents Día de los Muertos Celebration

The Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department celebrates Fairfield’s culturally diverse community with our Día de Los Muertos event. This vibrant celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Adult Recreation Center. This FREE event will feature craft stations such as creating Papel Picado (paper flags), paper flowers, coloring and decorating paper plate skulls and a face painter will be present to provide airbrushed temporary tattoos. Special live performances will include mariachi, Ballet Folklorico, and a blessing of the community ofrenda by Aztec dancers! Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo of a deceased family member to share and display on the ofrenda. Delicious Mexican food will be available for purchase!