Fairfield Parks & Recreation Presents Día de los Muertos Celebration

The Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department celebrates Fairfield’s culturally diverse community with our Día de Los Muertos event. This vibrant celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 3, 201810:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Adult Recreation Center.

This FREE event will feature craft stations such as creating Papel Picado (paper flags), paper flowers, coloring and decorating paper plate skulls and a face painter will be present to provide airbrushed temporary tattoos.

Special live performances will include mariachi, Ballet Folklorico, and a blessing of the community ofrenda by Aztec dancers! Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo of a deceased family member to share and display on the ofrenda.

Delicious Mexican food will be available for purchase!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Vacaville Fire Department Fill the Boot Sacramento RiverBells Fall Season Performance Kids Day at the Adobe More than a Meal Fundraising Dinner 18th Annual Authors Luncheon Winters Healthcare
Comments