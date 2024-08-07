Fairfield PAL Teen Center Seeks Volunteers For Exciting Fall Programs

The Fairfield PAL Teen Center is excited to announce the launch of its vibrant programs and is actively seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help make these events a success. Volunteering with us offers an excellent opportunity to give back to the community, support local teens and families, and have a great time participating in a variety of engaging activities.

Volunteering with the Fairfield PAL Teen Center is a rewarding experience that offers

numerous benefits:  Make a Difference: Your time and effort directly contribute to the positive

development of local teens.  Build Connections: Develop meaningful relationships with teens, fellow

volunteers, and the community.  Gain Experience: Enhance your skills in event management, coaching, and customer service.  Have Fun and Get Some Exercise: Enjoy a variety of activities and events in a lively, supportive environment.

Join Us Today!

We invite community members to join our team of dedicated volunteers and help us create unforgettable experiences for our youth. Whether you’re passionate about sports, arts, or simply giving back, there’s a role for you at the Fairfield PAL Teen Center. As a youth serving organization, we are required to follow AB 506. There is a short process to become a PAL volunteer that includes Mandatory Reporter Training and a Department of Justice Background Check. All costs are covered by the program and

the process is very easy.

For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, please contact 707 249 1379.

Together, we can make this fall season an extraordinary one for our teens!

Heather Sanderson | Fairfield Police Activities

Fairfield Police Department| City of Fairfield

707-249-1379 | https://linktr.ee/fairfieldpal