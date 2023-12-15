95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Fairfield PAL Teen Center “BAG DRIVE” Supports the PAL Student Food Pantry!

Image courtesy of Fairfield PAL Teen Center

The Food Pantry at the Fairfield PAL Teen Center, made possible with support from the Food Bank of Contra Coast and Solano and Kaiser Permanente, needs clean bags for students to carry home essential canned food items!
Whether plastic or paper, big or small, your spare bags can become a lifeline! Be a part of our
mission to ensure no student goes to bed hungry!
Drop off your bag donations at the Solano Community Health Hub in the Solano Town Center and join us in making the world a better place—one bag at a time! The Health Hub is located at 1350 Travis Blvd, Suite 1492-A in Fairfield, across from Bath and Body Works, open Monday through Friday from 10am – 6pm.
The Fairfield PAL Student Food Pantry is open to all Fairfield, Suisun, and Travis students who
are enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade. Local students may “Stop &amp; Shop” every
Tuesday between 5pm -7pm or by appointment. All items are free. While inventory is subject to
available, items usually include pasta, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, pancake mix, soups, and
cereals, canned fruits, and veggies and more! The PAL Student Food Pantry is a for students,
by student experience and features cooking demonstrations, tastes test and more to help
students make the most of the pantry. Student volunteer opportunities are also available. For
more information, please call 707 249 1379.
For information on food pantries for families and adults, please visit

Find Food in My City

