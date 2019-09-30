Fairfield Fire Department Annual Open House

Come join us on Thursday, October 10th at our newest fire station at 600 Lopes Road for our Annual Open House event!
The firefighters will be grilling up hot dogs and popping fresh popcorn, so bring your appetite! We will be running the always-popular Kids Firefighter Confidence Course which is great for kids of all ages, and there will also be a photo booth and goodie bags with official FFD swag.
This is going to be an event you don’t want to miss!!
The event will be going on from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Parking is available at Rodriguez High School and FAST – Fairfield and Suisun Transit will be providing a shuttle bus to and from the fire station.