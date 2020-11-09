Exploring Beautiful Northern California
One of my favorite things to do on the weekend is to explore our beautiful backroads. It’s a wonderful way to unwind after a long hard work week. Just recently I decided to just drive with no destination in site. Well, I was really excited when I discovered some country roads near Maxwell and Dunnigan, small towns that I’d previously driven past and didnt stop at. Anyway, I was incredibly happy to see such gorgeous scenery. So quiet and peaceful out there. It reminded me of the song “Out in the Country” by Three Dog Night. Peace and serenity along with beautiful Northern California Landscapes. If you get a chance to do the same, I would highly recommend it.
Ron Brown
