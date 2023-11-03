Expert Panel To Host Forum On Ag Land, Development, & Zoning In Solano 11/16

A panel of experts will present information on zoning, planning and what steps have to take place when development is proposed on farmland in an online educational event hosted by the Solano Local Food System Alliance from 4-6 pm Thursday, Nov. 16th. Panelists for “Ag Land, Development, Zoning and Orderly Growth: How Does It Work?” have knowledge of county planning, regional planning, orderly growth initiatives and environmental/public interest law. The conversation will be specific to Solano County and will

focus on sharing information, rather than focusing on a specific project, though the Alliance

recognizes that there is a lot of interest in this topic at the moment.

The Alliance holds educational forums on a quarterly basis that are open to the public and offer

insight on topics that intersect with the local food system. The public is welcome to register for and attend this free panel. Attendees can submit questions in advance of the forum, which will be grouped by topic and asked of the panelists as time allows. Since a lot of questions are anticipated on this topic, registered attendees are encouraged to submit their questions by Nov. 10 for a better chance of having their question addressed during the event.

Register for this event here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/planning-zoning-farmland-cities-tickets-738178029357

Submit questions in advance here: https://forms.gle/PwhV7WXukpx8nFAF9