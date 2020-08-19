Evacuation Centers Solano County

Solano County evacuation centers have been setup at the following areas. Staff will be available to provide information and resources.
VACAVILLE
McBride Senior Center – 91 Town Square Pl, Vacaville, CA 95688
Ulatis Community Center – 1000 Ulatis Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687
Padan School – 200 Padan School Rd, Vacaville, CA 95687
Fairmont School – 1355 Marshall Rd, Vacaville CA 95687
Sierra Vista School – 301 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687
Vacaville Ice Rink – 551 Davis Street, Vacaville CA 95688
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN
Joseph Nelson Community Center – 611 Village Center Dr, Suisun City, CA 94585
Lambrecht Sports Complex – Lambrecht Dr, Suisun City, CA 94584 (trailers, large animals accepted)
Old Walmart Parking Lot – 300 Chadbourne Rd, Fairfield, CA 94533
Guru Nanak Sikh Temple – 2948 Rockville Rd., Fairfield, CA 94533 (service animals only)
#LNULightningComplex
Evacuation questions? Please call the numbers below for more information: 707-784-1634 or 707-784-1635