Enter To Win This Beautiful Christmas Tree From The Vacaville Museum Guild!

Tickets are 2 for $15 and the winning name will be drawn on December 4th , 2021, at 4pm. You need not be present to win. You may come into the Museum gallery to purchase your raffle tickets, at 213 Buck Avenue, Vacaville, during gallery hours Thursday-Saturday 1:00-4:30 pm, where you can also visit the current exhibit, honoring the Nut Tree Centennial. Office hours are Tuesday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm. Tickets can also be purchased online by going to www.vacavillemuseum.org or by going to the Vacaville Museum Facebook page. All proceeds go to the Vacaville Museum, A Center for Solano County History. For more information, call 707-447-4513.

