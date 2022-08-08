95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Enter To Win Gas For A Year When You Donate Blood!

Share

Only 3% of the U.S. population gives blood though 62% are eligible to donate. That’s a lot of people missing the opportunity to make a lifesaving impact. The American Red Cross needs more donors in August to prevent a blood shortage. As a thank-you for helping, all who come to give this month will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. More info available at www.redcross.org

For More Information, contact:

Martin Gagliano
Regional Communications Manager
American Red Cross | Northern California Coastal Region
(510)368-8320

ARC_Logo_Bttn_HorizStkd_RGB

 

Recently Played

Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
10:27am
SenoritaShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
10:24am
Running Up That HillKate Bush
10:19am
Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
10:16am
I Like Me BetterLauv
10:01am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

OPEN for Business Contra Costa County
2

OPEN for Business Solano County
3

Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus
4

OPEN for Business Yolo County:
5

Artist Banksy Reveals His Latest Shelter-At-Home Masterpiece