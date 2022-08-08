Enter To Win Gas For A Year When You Donate Blood!

Only 3% of the U.S. population gives blood though 62% are eligible to donate. That’s a lot of people missing the opportunity to make a lifesaving impact. The American Red Cross needs more donors in August to prevent a blood shortage. As a thank-you for helping, all who come to give this month will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. More info available at www.redcross.org

