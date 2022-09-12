Ensemble San Francisco To Perform At The Vacaville Museum On September 30th

Described by San Francisco Classical Voice as “A hip, unstuffy, and malleable group of high-quality chamber musicians dedicated to fresh programming,” Ensemble San Francisco is a collective of elite musicians based in the Bay Area. Along with their regular work with the San Francisco Symphony and the Ballet, members of the group perform internationally. For their performance at the Museum they will be in piano quartet configuration – Rebecca Jackson-Picht, violin, Matthew Young, viola, Angela Lee, cello, and Elizabeth Schumann, piano.

The evening will include other delights, including Five Pieces by Dmitri Shostakovich for two violins and piano, and two short new works: Solbong Kim’s quartet “From the Sixth Hour” (2004) and Polina Nazaykinskaya’s “Songs for Tasya” (2021).

The performance will take place in the gallery of the Vacaville Museum, located at 213 Buck Avenue, Vacaville, and is a collaboration between the Museum and Chamber Music at Rancho Flaubert, who hosts a series of professional classical chamber music in a private setting.

Tickets are $30 adult, $10 under 18. For more information, or to reserve a ticket call the Vacaville Museum at (707) 447-4513.