Enriching Lives In Fairfield Is Looking For Family Home Providers

Enriching Lives is an Adult Family Home Agency that provides adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to live in the community with families who care for them and assist them in integrating and becoming the best version of themselves. Families in the community are certified as Family Home Providers and receive a stipend to provide care and support for the individuals who are placed in their home.
The Fairfield, CA office of Enriching Lives is hosting a virtual Information Session from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021. Contact Allen Davis at 707-287-9045 to register for this event and start the process of becoming a Family Home Provider!
Allen Davis
Certification Specialist
Fairfield office
Enriching Lives
4731 Mangels Blvd.
Fairfield, CA 94534
Office: 707-287-9045
Cell: 707-980-5547