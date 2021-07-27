Enriching Lives In Fairfield Is Looking For Family Home Providers

      Weather Alert

Enriching Lives is an Adult Family Home Agency that provides adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to live in the community with families who care for them and assist them in integrating and becoming the best version of themselves. Families in the community are certified as Family Home Providers and receive a stipend to provide care and support for the individuals who are placed  in their home.

 The Fairfield, CA office of Enriching Lives is hosting a virtual Information Session from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021. Contact Allen Davis at 707-287-9045 to register for this event and start the process of becoming a Family Home Provider!

Allen Davis

Certification Specialist

Fairfield office

Enriching Lives

4731 Mangels Blvd.

Fairfield, CA 94534

Office: 707-287-9045

Cell: 707-980-5547

