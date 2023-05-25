Empower Solano Will Celebrate And Honor Five Solano Businesses On May 31st

Empower Solano will host a ceremony honoring small businesses that successfully pivoted and kept serving the community safely during the pandemic. Five businesses will be highlighted at the affair and their owners will receive Certificates of Recognition from the offices of U.S. Congressman John Garamendi, California State Senator Bill Dodd and California Assembly member Lori D. Wilson. The Director of the California Office of Small Business Advocates, Tara Lynn Gray, will be keynote speaker. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 10am, at the Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center, 500 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield. The public is invited and business owners, entrepreneurs or anyone trying to start a business is encouraged to attend. Admission is free.

The businesses being honored at the ceremony are: Journey Coffee of Fairfield and Vacaville and the company’s owners Morne and Nicole Van Staden; Bay Hauling of Vallejo and its owner Juan Vallejos; Two60 Kitchen and Bar of Fairfield and owner Molly Tau; Marina Lounge of Suisun City and owner Elease Cheek; and Tomorrow House Supportive Living, located in Fairfield and owned by Duke and Gabrielle Phillippe-Auguste. The event marks National Small Business Month, which is held every year in May to commemorate the contributions small businesses bring to their communities.

Tim Murrill, executive director of the Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center, will also speak during the festivities. City officials from throughout the county and representatives from local chambers of commerce have been invited. Refreshments will be served.

PLEASE RSVP by May 28th at the following link:

https://empowersolano.org/ celebratesmallbusiness .