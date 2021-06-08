EMERGE Parent Support Groups Available

EMERGE offers two Zoom groups for parents of adolescents and young adults. The groups meet weekly and offer members a welcoming and inclusive space to discuss the challenges and rewards of parenting older children. Because parenting dynamics change so much when children turn 18, we offer two different groups as follows:
Parents of Adolescents 12-18
Wednesdays, 7-8:15pm
Parents of Young Adults 18-25 *now forming*
Tuesdays, 7-8:15pm
The groups are limited to 8 members and cost $40 per week. We accept Partnership Health Plan. For more information, contact Lawrence Shweky, LCSW at [email protected]org.
About EMERGE
EMERGE Center for Social and Emotional Learning was founded in 2017 to provide a broad array of social, emotional and psychological services with a primary focus on adolescents and young adults. EMERGE seeks to better engage young people in their own growth process by offering innovative programs and a diverse group of professionals who are skilled and passionate about working with youth. Our theoretical approach is integrative, collaborative, relational and youth-focused. Our staff have specialized training in the needs of adolescents, young adults and family systems. Our vision is a world where young people are valued and afforded the resources they need to grow into healthy, strong and happy adults. The years between 12-25 are a period of tremendous growth, angst, excitement and opportunity, where the challenge to emerge is never greater. Our goal is to facilitate that process.
e·merge
/əˈmərj/
verb
to come forth, to be known, to break free, to rise up
EMERGE CENTER FOR SOCIAL AND EMOTIONAL LEARNING
Davis
1627 Oak Avenue, Suite C, Davis, CA 95616
Sacramento
2014 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95818
www.EmergeCenter4SEL.org