Eddie Money Renewed His Marriage Vows 7 Months Before He Died
This story dovetails perfectly with my blog post from last week, where I talked about shoring up your own relationships in the face of couples breaking up around you. According to TMZ, the late, great Eddie Money renewed his marriage vows with his wife Laurie seven months before his passed away on September 13th from esophageal cancer and other health problems. Apparently Eddie and his wife had talked about renewing their vows inside of a church for a long time, having eloped as a couple back in 1989. The renewing vows idea really took off after Eddie was diagnosed last Fall, and the couple managed to renew those vows three months before Eddie needed a heart valve procedure. Everyone trying to sustain and grow a long-term relationship should be inspired by Eddie and Laurie…he was a great performer and a great person to interview on the radio, and a cool spouse as well.
John Young