Dust Off Your Clubs For This Year’s Remember A Vet Tournament on May 31st

It’s time to hit the links again in support of the RememberAVet.net Wreath Project, raising funds to provide boughs at Christmas for the veterans resting at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. We will be golfing at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex on Friday, May 31st – Alister MacKenzie Course again this year. Shotgun start is at 8:00 AM, followed by a delicious lunch and the awards program. Please register as soon as possible, since we are limited to the number of golfers participating. We are also looking for a variety of sponsors and some raffle items, so if you know of someone who might like to golf and/or sponsor, please share this information with them. An event flyer and the registration forms are attached here, or registration and payment can be accepted online at our website, WreathProject.org. Checks may be mailed with your registration form to: RememberAVet.net, PO Box 773, Winters, CA, 95694 or brought with you the day of the tournament; credit card payments will also be accepted the morning of the tournament. Please call Susie (707.249.5852) to register over the phone or if you have any questions.

Donations: As always, donations are accepted year-round. Checks may be made payable to:

RememberAVet.net, PO Box 773, Winters, CA 95694

Or on-line at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ 2024-wreath-project