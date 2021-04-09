Drug Safe Solano is reminding you to take back unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, Apr. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Touro University’s Drug Safe Solano, and in partnership with DEA, Solano Sheriff’s Department, Mercury Pharmacies, Kaiser, La Clinica and all our partners, want to remind you to clear your homes of potentially dangerous, expired prescription drugs. Bring your unwanted pills for disposal to local drop off sites, such as Mercury Pharmacies. Help us prevent substance abuse and fight the opioid epidemic. It’s free, anonymous, and no questions asked! Be sure to check our website at drugsafesolano.org for a location near you!