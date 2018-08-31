Driving (To Get) Miss Daisy

There is a saying that puppy dog eyes can get you anything you want. For one little dog in L.A., his puppy dog eyes earned him a new home. Jessica Williams and her boyfriend Jared were looking online for a new pet, and after seeing the online pictures of Benji (a stray who had been picked up in Los Angeles), the couple knew that they had to have him. They drove from straight from Sacramento to L.A. to adopt him, in spite of the shelter trying to convince them of all of Benji’s supposed faults and deficiencies. Following about three weeks of tender love and care, the couple are reporting that he’s grown more trusting of people and become a loving addition to their family. This story resonated with me as it’s a similar situation to how we acquired our beloved female Corgi Daisy: we saw those bug-eyes staring back at us from a Corgi Rescue website, and we left THAT FRIDAY afternoon for Salem, Oregon to pick her up. In spite of several warnings from the wicked witch who was fostering her, Daisy is, two and a half years later, a loving addition to our family…just like Benji 🙂

John Young