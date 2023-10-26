Dress Up Your Furry Friend This Weekend!

Show off your fur-baby in style at the Howl-O-Ween event, featuring its well-known Costume Contest! There are 3 categories this year: Most Creative (dog-only), Funniest Fur Ball (dog-only) and Best Pack (human/dog combo). Each contestant will have 1 min. to put their best “paw” forward. Three community judges will cast the final vote and winners announced at end of event. In order to participate, your dog must be friendly, licensed, vaccinated and leashed.

Contest Categories:

Most Creative (dog-only)

Funniest Fur Ball (dog-only)

Best Pack (human/dog combo)

**Dogs must be friendly, licensed, vaccinated, and leashed.**

Register in advance here.

More information here.