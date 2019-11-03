Downtown Vacaville Halloween Stroll Huge Success
Ron Brown of KUIC here. I wanted to thank the City of Vacaville and all of the Downtown Vacaville Merchants for putting on another amazing Halloween Stroll. My Wife’s birthday is on Halloween. She loves to spend it with the Grandkids trick or treating. The Downtown Vacaville Halloween Stroll was the perfect event for all of us. The kids brought home lots of treats and hid them before the parents could eat them. Thank you again Downtown Vacaville Merchants and the City of Vacaville.