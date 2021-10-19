Downtown Vacaville annual Halloween Stroll RETURNS on Sunday, October 31, 2021!

Bring your ghouls, mini-goblins and superheroes to historic Downtown Vacaville on Halloween to kick off your evening of trick-or-treating! The annual Halloween Merchant stroll, a tradition for over 20 years, will take place in Downtown Vacaville on Sunday October 31, 2021 from 4pm – 6pm. Families can safely stroll through the streets of Downtown visiting over 45 merchants for trick-or-treating fun and games, music and more!
Main, Merchant and Parker streets will be closed to vehicle traffic so your little ones can stroll in safety.
The first 1,000 families to visit the Downtown Vacaville Booth in Town Square will receive a free, reusable trick-or-treating bag!
Enjoy live music in Town Square and more! Admission and parking are free. The event is rain or shine.
Participating Merchants to be announced shortly!
The Halloween Stroll in Downtown Vacaville is sponsored by Downtown Vacaville BID. For additional information please email [email protected] or call 707-451-2100.