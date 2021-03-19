Downtown Benicia Egg Hunt
On March 26th, 27th and 28th between 12pm-4pm, the public is invited to participate in the 2021 Downtown Benicia Egg Hunt – COVID Style. This is a FREE event for all, co-sponsored by Benicia Main Street and Compass, Trusted Real Estate Team.
All participating businesses will be given a designated egg to display in their respective business window. Attendees who are participating can pick up a game card at Benicia Main Street, 90 First Street, directing them to solve the puzzle by safely visiting each business front. Each egg will have a picture and letter with a corresponding space on the game card. Once all store fronts have been visited, the game card will be completed and participants can collect a prize at Compass, 560 First St. Suite C-103, between 1-4pm
Benicia Main Street sponsors many community events and retail promotions which bring thousands of visitors to Benicia’s downtown. Main Street is a state and national network of grassroots downtown revitalization project that focus on historic preservation and the enhancement of the downtown area. For more information, contact Benicia Main Street at 707-745-9791 or visit www.beniciamainstreet.org