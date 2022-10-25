‘Don’t Light Tonight’ Season Begins November 1st

The ‘Don’t’ Light Tonight’ season will officially begin November 1 and will run through the end of February. This voluntary program asks Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District residents to refrain from burning wood to help lower particulate matter in the air on days when the District issues advisories. The District will issue advisories asking residents not to use their wood stoves or fireplaces, unless it is the only source of heat, on days when fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is forecast to reach 25 micrograms or higher. These advisories include residents within Yolo County and the northeastern portion of Solano County, including the cities of Vacaville, Dixon and Rio Vista.

Residents can check the status of and view ‘Don’t Light Tonight’ advisories by:

• Following the District’s Facebook or Twitter accounts (@YoloSolanoAir).

• Signing up to receive an email or text at www.ysaqmd.enviroflash.info

• Visiting the District’s website at www.ysaqmd.org

• Calling (530) 757-3787 for the daily ‘Don’t Light Tonight’ status, updated by noon when an advisory is issued.