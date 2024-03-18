Donate To Browns Valley Elementary’s Student Leadership “Pajama Drive” Through March

Browns Valley Elementary Student Leadership is hosting a Pajama Drive for foster kids in Solano County! Throughout the month of March, new pajamas from sizes 2T through teen sizes can be dropped off at the front office at Browns Valley Elementary School on Wrentham Drive in Vacaville during school hours. The donations will be given to Solano County Resource Family Association to distribute to foster kids that need them. Request a Tax ID#, save your receipts and use your donation as a tax write off!

Questions? You can contact Chrystina Collins at (707) 592-9735. Thank you!