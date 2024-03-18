95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Donate To Browns Valley Elementary’s Student Leadership “Pajama Drive” Through March

Share
Donate To Browns Valley Elementary’s Student Leadership “Pajama Drive” Through March
Image courtesy of Brown’s Valley Elementary School’s Student Leadership Team

Browns Valley Elementary Student Leadership is hosting a Pajama Drive for foster kids in Solano County! Throughout the month of March, new pajamas from sizes 2T through teen sizes can be dropped off at the front office at Browns Valley Elementary School on Wrentham Drive in Vacaville during school hours. The donations will be given to Solano County Resource Family Association to distribute to foster kids that need them. Request a Tax ID#, save your receipts and use your donation as a tax write off!

Questions? You can contact Chrystina Collins at (707) 592-9735. Thank you!

Recently Played

What Makes You BeautifulOne Direction
5:11am
Cant Fight The MoonlightLeann Rimes
5:03am
Let Me Love YouDj Snake And Justin Bieber
5:00am
Jessie.s GirlRick Springfield
4:57am
Need You NowLady A
4:53am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Barbie was the real Oscar WINNER last night
2

Join Me On The “Geritol Tour” 2024
3

The Solano RCD Native Plant Sale Returns March 23rd
4

Sign Up Today For Soroptimist International Of Dixon's "Swing For A Cause" Golf Tournament Fundraiser!
5

Be A Part Of The Upcoming California Academic Decathlon As A Volunteer!