Donate Blood To The Red Cross In February And Get A $20 Amazon Gift Card!

Image courtesy of The American Red cross

As February continues, so does the potential for winter weather systems that disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals across the country. The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply.

In as little as an hour, donors can help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients. To say “Thank You”  for helping, everyone who donates in February will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

Thank you,

Martin Gagliano

Regional Communications Manager

American Red Cross

Northern California Coastal Region

