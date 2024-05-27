Donate Blood Through Vitalant and Earn Donor Rewards!

Blood donations typically drop by the thousands during the summer months, but nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant reminds all eligible donors that patients can’t take a break from needing lifesaving blood transfusions and they can help.

During June, Vitalant is thanking donors who make time to give blood with a $10 gift card through Donor Rewards and a chance to win one of 5 $5,000 gift cards in the Summer Adventure Gas Giveaway. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O – the most transfused blood type. O-positive is the most common in the U.S. population and O-negative can be used to help any patient when it’s an emergency and a

patient’s blood type isn’t known.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, celebrating those committed to making sure there is always enough blood available for patients. Most people are eligible to donate and there is no upper age limit. Review updated blood donor eligibility requirements and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call

877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Select Upcoming Solano County Blood Drives include the following:

Wednesday, June 19, Benicia Fire Department, Benicia Clock Tower, 11:30 AM – 3:45 PM

Tuesday, June 25 – BD Bingo Hall, Suisun City, 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Thursday, June 27, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Vallejo, 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

These are just a few of the over 50 community blood drives being held throughout the Bay Area in June.

Donors can also give at the Vitalant Fairfield donation center at 1325 Gateway Boulevard.