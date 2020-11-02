Does Your Boss Crave Diet Coke The Way Ours Does?
If you, or someone you know loves Diet Coke, check this out: there’s a chance you could score the popular soft drink free for a year! This annual contest usually happens on Boss’ Day (this past October 16th) , but because so many folks are working from home during the pandemic, the good people at Coca Cola have opened up this contest to everyone. All you have to do to score prizes, including that year’s supply of what our Boss at KUIC calls “liquid gold,” is nominate someone at www.DietCoke.com through November 16. Winners will be announced in December. Three grand prize winners will get that year’s supply of Diet Coke along with other cool prizes from Coca Cola. What are you waiting for? Ron Brown and I have already submitted your name, Jim 🙂
John Young