Do You Need A Laugh?

If the answer is “yes,” I’m going to ask you to do something I don’t do very often myself: go on YouTube and watch ANY EPISODE of the new series Burb Patrol, starring the characters Randall and Alex, two members of the West Oaks Security Team charged with enforcing the HOA’s in an affluent American suburb. The free-to-view series was created by Brennan McNichol, and it’s edited by Vallejo Comedy creator Matt Larson (who also has guest-starring roles in several episodes). As you will see, all heck breaks loose when the two flawed but ultimately lovable “officers” try to deal with lawn-ornament violators, noise complaints, non-licensed lemonade stands and a home-owner’s door painted the wrong shade of wood stain. The series also deals with more serious issues of race, entitlement, discrimination and homelessness using some of the best humor writing I’ve heard in a long time. The cast features many local comedians, YouTube stars and actors you may recognize from when we all used to be able to go out to comedy clubs…check out the trailer when you get a chance!
John Young