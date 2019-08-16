      Weather Alert

Dixon Lions Club Poker Fundraiser

Dixon Lions Club 12th Annual Texas Hold Em Poker Fundraiser! Saturday, August 24, 2019, 5:00 pm No host bar & serving food opens 7:00 pm Poker starts All proceeds help fund Dixon High School Senior Scholarships!

$75.00 per person ticket includes our world-famous BBQ tri tip sandwiches! Silent auction for baseball memorabilia!

Purchase Tickets Online Here or at you can purchase tickets from any Dixon Lions Club member or at the door.

Must be 21 & over with ticket to attend

