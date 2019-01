For only $15.00 you can pick up an authentic Texas BBQ Brisket dinner. The meal also includes sausage, potato salad & bread!

All proceeds help fund Dixon High School Senior Scholarships!

Pick up your meal at Tractor Supply on Saturday, February 9, 2019 between 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

For tickets, contact John McKensey (213) 819-2615 or Scott Smith (916) 806-7451