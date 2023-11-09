Dixon Family Services Provides The Food for Families Program and More This Holiday Season

Dixon Family Services will be taking applications for their Holiday Food for Families program. The annual distribution of food, grocery gift cards and toys for the children happens the week of December 18. This, and the Adopt a Family Program, are annual seasonal programs DFS facilitates, and they are both great ways to provide additional help to the families DFS has been working with throughout the year. It does keep the DFS staff busy, along with the usual work they do all year long, but lending a hand in the care and delivery of the community’s generosity brings us all much joy and warmth, and also keeps the community motivated and energized!

If you know of a family in need of some extra help this holiday season, please ask them to call us at 707-678-0442 or email [email protected]

Thank you!