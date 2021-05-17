Dixon Family Services Drive Thru BBQ!
Our plan is to have a drive-thru BBQ at DFS, in our back parking lot from 4-6:30. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we sadly cannot plan our usual annual indoors event, Comedy Night.
So we will do what is trending right now – A Drive-Thru Event.
Over the last year of Covid-19 and still now in 2021, there are an unprecedented number of households struggling and they are in severe need of our basic needs assistance.
We hope you want to help us and there are several ways you can.
Be an Event Sponsor: Sponsors receive abundant recognition in all forms of media in the months leading up to and during the event. You and/or your business will be thanked and have our heartfelt recommendation for people to patronize you.
As a way to say “Thank You” we offer 6 complimentary event tickets to $1,000 sponsors. $500 sponsors are offered 2 complimentary tickets.
Purchase Tickets: A $35 donation in advance. Tickets make an excellent gift for family members, friends, and employees. Each ticket includes a chance to win a door prize, a fantastic BBQ dinner, and ten raffle tickets. Call 707 678-0442 to get tickets. We can drop them off or mail them to you. Additional raffle tickets are also available for purchase to increase your chances of winning some great prizes. Call for more information.
Donate a Raffle Prize: Gift Certificates, Themed Baskets, and Other Prizes will help us raise additional funds. Call or email and we can make arrangements to pick up prizes. Raffle prizes will be highlighted on our website, Facebook and Instagram. It is a great way to highlight your business and lets people know you support your community.
Make a financial donation of any amount: A check to DFS or credit card payment thru our website will help increase profits for this fundraiser.
Give us a Call or Email: Let us know how you would like to support this event, benefitting Dixon Family Services, which will in-turn will help children and families struggling in our community. Call (707) 678-0442 or email [email protected]
For your tax records, our Tax ID number is 68-0041829
Thank you so much for considering this request to help us raise funds for Dixon Family Services, a long-standing and trusted non-profit organization, vital to the health and safety of children and families in this community.
Sincerely from,
Everyone at Dixon Family Services