Dixon Family Services-Donate / How to Help

Donate / How to Help
-Community Support is Essential to our Success-
Dixon Family Services provides help for families and individuals experiencing difficult times. We see an increase in needs at the same time that funding resources have decreased.
We look to the generosity of this community for support to keep our doors open.
Together we can make a difference!!
How to Help: Financially
- Write a check payable to DFS. Mail or drop off. DFS 155 North Second Street, Dixon, CA 95620
- Credit Card, PayPal and other methods on dixonfamilyservices.org website or Facebook page, click on DONATE icon
- Payroll Deductions through your employer, United Way or other charitable giving programs
- Sponsor or partially sponsor a particular program you have interest in. Perhaps a service provided to you or someone you know in the past at Dixon Family Services
- Memorial Contributions in the name of a loved one
- Legacy gifts – put us in your will or estate plan
How to Help: As a Volunteer or Project for a group
- Be a member of a Fund Committee – Comedy Night and other fund raising endeavors
- Board of Directors – committed to meetings, representation and support for DFS and its programs
- Coordinate and facilitate informative workshops – something you have expertise in
- Yard or rummage sales, food or paper products drives with DFS as beneficiary
- Donate food, office supplies, diapers, paper products and other supplies needed by clients or agency
- Host a small or large fund raising event for DFS, such as a car wash, yard sale, rummage sale, spaghetti dinner, barbeque, bake sale, etc.
- Special building maintenance and landscaping projects
- Sponsor one of our operating expenses for the year. Examples include utilities (electricity, water, sewer and garbage), office supplies, liability insurance, phone/internet service, pest control or other operating cost
How to Have a Food Drive or Other Products Drive
– It’s Easier Than You Think
A Food Drive can be as large or as small as you are comfortable with. Consider how much time and effort you can afford as well as how many helpers you will have… (more)
A Wagon of Cereal
One day last week the most adorable young brothers, Cash and Brock Alarcon, showed up at Dixon Family Services. They pulled a wagon filled with boxes of cereal …(more)