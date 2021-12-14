Dixon Family Services – Assisting Families In Rural Areas Since 1984!

Dixon Family Services is a community-based organization serving Dixon and the surrounding rural areas since 1984. Our one-stop-shop of social services helps hundreds of people each year achieve goals such as employment, financial stability, improved nutrition, escape from domestic violence, sobriety, emotional wellness, positive parenting skills, safe and healthy homes and family cohesiveness.
Dixon Family Services
155 North Second Street
Dixon, CA 95620
Phone: 707-678-0442 www.dixonfamilyservices.org
DFS open:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10AM – Noon and 1PM – 4PM
closed for lunch
Due to the Corona Virus restrictions we cannot serve people on a “walk-in” basis