Division of Boating And Waterways Encourages Boaters To Boat Sober And Stay Safe
During the Operation Dry Water weekend, July 4th through 6th, boaters can expect:
- Increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints on waterways.
- Outreach and education efforts, including safety demonstrations and informational materials.
- Collaboration with local marinas, boating clubs, and community organizations to spread the message of sober boating.
Tips for Safe Boating:
- Wear a Life Jacket: Life jackets save lives. Make sure everyone on board is wearing a properly fitted, US Coast Guard-approved life jacket that is appropriate for the intended boating activity.
- Take a Boating Safety Course and get your California Boater Card: Educate yourself on boating laws and best practices by taking a safe boating course before you head out on the water. California law requires boaters 60 and younger to carry a California Boater Card. Please visit CaliforniaBoaterCard.com for information about the law, a list of approved courses (including a free course), and how to apply for your card.
- Be prepared: Check weather conditions and file a float plan.
- Carry the Proper Safety Equipment: Ensure your boat is equipped with the necessary safety gear, such as an approved fire extinguisher and sound signaling device.
- Help Keep Our Waterways Clean: Implement clean and green boating practices such as always carrying oil absorbents on board and bringing everything back that you took out on the water including food, garbage, and fishing line.