Disney Is Offering Discounts To Teachers And First Responders
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
In an effort to recognize the amazing educators and first responders throughout our country, The Disney Corporation is giving teachers and first responders incentives to visit their parks. The company announced last week that they will offer discounts at their various resorts starting this Summer and running through July 10th. Disney is going to introduce a “Passport to Savings” booklet that will include coupons for various Disney merchants like House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, Rainforest Café, The Polite Pig, and STK Orlando. This seems like an awesome (and obvious) thing to do for these two groups that have helped all of us navigate through this pandemic. Do you know a teacher or first responder who needs a discounted trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth”? Let ‘em know about the “Discount Disney”!
John Young