Delta Kappa Gamma “Bunco For Books” Benefit October 19th In Vacaville

The women of Delta Kappa Gamma, Delta Xi chapter are hosting an evening of Bunco on Thursday,

October 19th at the Saturday Club, 125 Kendal St. in Vacaville. Social hour starts at 5:00 PM with a salad dinner and refreshments. Bunco begins at 6:00PM!

This is a fund raiser for the 2023-2024 Book Project. The Book Project provides free books to needy children in Solano County. Our project has provided almost 1800 books to children in need.

Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a professional honor society of women educators striving to promote excellence in education. We will offer raffle prizes and have a basket drawing for our guests attending the Bunco event.

Tickets are $30.00 and includes dinner, dessert, and a glass of wine.

For more information about this event and to buy tickets, call Pat at 707-290-3181 or Liz at 707-366-1326.

See You There!