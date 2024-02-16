Deadline For Applying For The Solano County Science and Engineering Fair Is 2/24

Solano County Office of Education (SCOE) is sparking students’ interests in science and engineering again this year with the Solano County Science and Engineering Fair for students in grades 3-12. The event will be held March 14th from 4:00–5:45 PM, at McCormack Hall in the Solano County Fairgrounds located at 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo.

Students can apply to participate now until February 24th at 3:00 PM. Students can also register to participate in a free and fun engineering challenge during the Science and Engineering Fair in McCormack Hall. All materials will be provided for the engineering challenge. Engineering challenge participants must register in advance.

“The Solano Science and Engineering Fair creates opportunities for students to foster creativity, apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills for real-world challenges. The event also allows students to exchange ideas and learn from their peers, potentially sparking connections and inspiration for future scientists and engineers,” said Solano County Superintendent of Schools Lisette Estrella-Henderson.

Parents and community members are invited to celebrate students’ achievements at the event March 14th. The awards ceremony begins at 6:00 PM. Medals, trophies, and prizes will be given to winners.

Contact: Jennifer Leonard, Assistant Superintendent of Community Engagement

Phone: 707-399-4429 Email: [email protected]