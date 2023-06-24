“Crescent Moon Center’s Program ‘Healing Reflections’ Offered In July At Rush Ranch

Crescent Moon Center, A Place for Healing through Horses and Art, is offering an educational experiential journey which reframes addiction through a creative process and in partnership with horses. The program, Healing Reflections, will be offered July 11th to July 16th, at Rush Ranch. The program includes hands-on workshops including collaborative art, poetic medicine (creative writing), photography, Art4Healing, and equine-assisted learning. Each workshop provides a unique lens into self-discovery, leading to authentic engagement with personal goals and connection to community.

Crescent Moon Center, launched in 2017 by Executive Director and Founder Karen Kahn, serves individuals in recovery, their families, and those at significant risk of addiction. The program provides recovery support services and serves as a bridge to sustained sobriety. It is intended for those who lack the financial resources for private recovery services. Crescent Moon’s mission is to build a community of support around people in recovery from drug and alcohol dependency. The organization also advocates for change in the public’s perception of addiction, which is one of the greatest challenges to sobriety. In Solano County, substance abuse and death from alcohol and drug addiction skyrocketed during the COVID Pandemic. Many people are struggling to find a path to sustained recovery as the pandemic impacts recede.

There is a fee for enrolling in the program, but Crescent Moon also provides full and partial scholarships. Crescent Moon Center is committed to supporting access and equity, and encourages applications from a diverse recovery community. For more information or to apply for the program, visit the website at: www.crescentmooncenter.org.