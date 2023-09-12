Crescent Moon Center Announces Schedule Of Programs At Rush Ranch

Crescent Moon Center, a Solano County based nonprofit, offering an innovative educational

experiential program reframing addiction through creative expression and in partnership with

horses, is rolling out its Fall 2023 schedule at Rush Ranch in Suisun. The upcoming six-day program, Healing Reflections, will be offered over two consecutive weekends: from Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1, and from Friday October 13 to Sunday October 15. These workshops include: hands on collaborative creative arts projects, Poetic Medicine: (Healing through Poetry) photography, Art4Healing (painting), and equine-assisted learning (problem-solving through a partnership with horses).

Crescent Moon Center, launched in 2017, serves individuals in recovery, their families, and those at significant risk of addiction. The program provides recovery support activities and serves as a bridge to sustained sobriety. It is intended for those who lack the financial resources for private recovery services. The organization also offers a mobile version of its program directly to recovery facilities and facilities serving populations at risk of addiction to increase accessibility. Crescent Moon’s mission is to build a community of support around people in recovery from substance use disorder.

Crescent Moon Center is committed to supporting access and equity and encourages applications from a diverse recovery community. Crescent Moon also welcomes volunteers and support from the community. For more information or to apply for the program visit the website at www.crescentmooncenter.org.

Crescent Moon Center’s use of Rush Ranch is made possible by the generous donation of the

Solano Land Trust and program partner Access Adventure (both 501c3 organizations).

