CPR Anywhere and Stop the Bleed

May 22nd @ Wednesday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Solano Town Center

Express Court level 1

1350 Travis Blvd. Fairfield, CA

Stop the Bleed is a nationwide federal campaign to train and empower individuals to act quickly and save lives. The campaign is a result of work done by a collaborative committee which included representation from the Department of Homeland Security, American College of Surgeons, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians just to name a few.

Town Recognizing the need to address the numbers of patients whose lives have been lost in recent tragic mass casualty incidents as a result of blood loss, the committee developed and published recommendations known as the Hartford Consensus. These recommendations have led to initiating the nationwide Stop the Bleed campaign.