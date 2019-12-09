Covered California Open Enrollment with La Clinica De La Raza
“Over a million Californians have gotten health insurance by enrolling through Covered California. If you are looking for health insurance and have questions or want to enroll in a plan through Covered CA, now’s the time to give La Clínica de La Raza a call at 1-855-494-4658. You may be eligible for coverage with no out-of-pocket cost.
La Clínica is a health clinic with certified experts in Concord, Pittsburg, Oakley, and Vallejo who can offer free help enrolling in a health plan that’s right for you and your family. Call 1-855-494-4658 or visit at www.laclinica.org for more information today!”