County Registrar of Voters seeks Poll Workers for the General Election

The County Registrar of Voters is looking for people to serve a variety of duties on Election Day. Training is offered October 26th through November 3rd at the Solano County Administration Center in Fairfield.

For more info or to apply online go to http://www.solanocounty.com/elections and click the Poll Workers icon or text the word SOLANO to 2Vote(28683-message and data rates may apply). You can also register in person at the Registrar of Voters office at 675 Texas Street Ste. 2600 in Fairfield. For more information call 707-784-6675