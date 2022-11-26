Costco Announces The Introduction Of It’s “Wine Advent Calendar” For The Holidays

Costco has revealed its 2022 Wine Advent calendar…reason #341 to LOVE Costco (reason #340 is their discounted gasoline prices). These calendars are filled with 24 half bottles of wine from around the world that you can enjoy as you count down the days until Christmas. Apparently these calendars have been a “must-have” for Costco members during the Holiday Season for a while now, although I’ve been a member for 100 years and I’ve never heard of them. Maybe I don’t drink enough wine…Anyway, each box in the calendar contains a red, white, rose, and bubbly wine type from countries like Spain, France, Portugal, and Italy. The perfect gift for the wine connoisseur on your Holiday List? Maybe, but you’ll need to pick it up before December 1st 🙂

John Young