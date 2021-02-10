COOKIES FOR A CAUSE

Here is a delicious way to help support Opportunity House Homeless Shelter. Just order up 3 dozen cookie dough balls to pop in the oven and serve them up warm. They offer your fave flavors like peanut butter, chocolate chip, snicker doodle and more just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Listen for more info when Opportunity House Executive Director, Colleen Berumen joins KUIC’s John and Ron on the Hometown Morning Show Thursday at 8am!
Will you eat the cookie dough balls before you have a chance to pop them into the oven?
Donna Perry