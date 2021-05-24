Shows
Weather Alert
Announcements
Cookies for a Cause!
100% of the proceeds from each Cookies for a Cause sale helps the residents of the Opportunity House Homeless Shelter transition to a new life.
Each order includes 3 dozen frozen cookie dough balls with your choice of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, and peanut butter! You can even mix a bucket of your favorites!
Pick up is available at the Opportunity House Shelter in Vacaville and at the Opportunity House Thrift Store in Fairfield. If you live or work in Vacaville, take advantage of our FREE delivery! To order, visit
vsscorp.org.
May 25th, 2021
Your Hometown Station
