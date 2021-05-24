      Weather Alert

Cookies for a Cause!

100% of the proceeds from each Cookies for a Cause sale helps the residents of the Opportunity House Homeless Shelter transition to a new life.
Each order includes 3 dozen frozen cookie dough balls with your choice of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, and peanut butter! You can even mix a bucket of your favorites!
Pick up is available at the Opportunity House Shelter in Vacaville and at the Opportunity House Thrift Store in Fairfield. If you live or work in Vacaville, take advantage of our FREE delivery! To order, visit vsscorp.org.
#Trending
ANNUAL LAVENDER U-PICK FESTIVAL MAY 29 - JUNE 13!
Nowadays Meatless Nuggets: Amazingly Amazing!
National EMS Week 2021
Cookies for a Cause!
Disney Is Offering Discounts To Teachers And First Responders