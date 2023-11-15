Contra Costa County Library Introduces Their New Early Literacy Outreach Van!

The Contra Costa County Library is introducing the Rolling Reader, the Library’s brand-new, all-electric, early literacy outreach van. The Rolling Reader will visit underserved communities across the county where library staff will present Storytime, hand out free books and crafts, and provide activities focused on early literacy, small motor skills, and STEM.

The Contra Costa County Library has 26 branches across the county, yet many residents still are not able to easily access a library. Some may live too far from a branch, or don’t have access to reliable transportation, or have to work during library open hours. The Rolling Reader will allow the library to prioritize providing literacy services to children 0-5 years old in vulnerable communities impacted by poverty. Research shows that early and positive experiences with books set the stage for a child’s success in learning to read. Additionally, literacy skills are a strong predictor of health, employment status, and overall success in life. Providing Storytime and crafts for young children will encourage regular exposure to reading and books, thus improving the potential for life success for many children and families.

Funding for the outreach van was provided by the Bella Vista Foundation and MCE. Staffing for the outreach van is provided by Measure X. Measure X is a half-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2020.

Visit ccclib.org to sign up for a library card and get connected to books and resources. For questions about Library services and programming or account information, contact the Library via online Chat, email [email protected] or text questions to (925) 290-7627.