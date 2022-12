Contra Costa County Firefighters “Bikes For Tykes” On 12/16!

FIREFIGHTERS FROM CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, IAFF LOCAL 1230 WILL BE HOSTING THEIR BICYCLE BUILD EVENT FOR THEIR “BIKES 4 TYKES” PROGRAM ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM AT STATION #1 IN DOWNTOWN WALNUT CREEK. THIS IS THE FIRST BIKES 4 TYKES EVENT SINCE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC!

THIS EVENT WILL INCLUDE OFF DUTY FIREFIGHTERS WHO VOLUNTEER THEIR TIME TO BUILD

BICYCLES FOR LESS FORTUNATE CHILDREN IN THE COUNTY. THEY WILL BE JOINED BY SPECIAL

GUESTS: THE CHEERLEADERS FROM CAL!

STOP BY AND HELP CHEER THEM ON AT STATION 1 LOCATED AT 1330 CIVIC DRIVE IN DOWNTOWN

WALNUT CREEK.

VISIT CONTRACOSTAFIREFIGHTERS.ORG FOR MORE INFORMATION 🙂