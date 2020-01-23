Continuing MLK’s Legacy Of Service
I recently participated in something I should have become involved with a long time ago: a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in the county I actually live in, Placer (Rocklin, Roseville, Auburn, etc.). While my family and I have prided ourselves in trying to carry on Dr. King’s vision of Equality, Inclusion and Service in our everyday lives, I haven’t done anything to try and support an official recognition ceremony in my own immediate community. That changed this past January 20th, when, instead of looking at the day as a chance to extend my weekend, I participated in the 2nd annual Placer MLK Day at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. The event was well-attended, and it had a genuine community feel, with plenty of educators and public officials in attendance. This event was also necessary: in the divisive political climate we live in now, non-diverse communities like Rocklin, Roseville, Auburn and many others across our state need to show their minority populations that the Equality and Empowerment Dreams of Dr. King are alive and well. Here’s to even MORE attendance next year 🙂
John Young