Computer Basics Class

Computer Basics is a series of monthly computer classes offered by the Vacaville Cultural Center Library for anyone wanting to learn how to use a computer. Adults that possess little to no knowledge about computers are encouraged to attend. Each class—held on the last Wednesday of each month—will feature a lesson on one aspect of using a personal computer such as word processing, Internet, or email.

This month’s class will be on Wednesday, August 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The lesson for this month is the Internet. Learn how to operate a web browser, navigate web pages, and get the most out of your Google search results.

This program is provided for free to the public. No appointments are necessary; drop-ins are welcome. The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com.

