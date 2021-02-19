Community Supported Agriculture Week
Celebrate Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) during CSA Week from February 21 – 28, 2021 with Lockewood Acres
Lockewood Acres is excited to join other CSA farmers across the country to celebrate CSA Week, a national event taking place from February 21st through February 28th to promote CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). CSA is a farm membership system that allows consumers to sign up to receive a season’s worth of a farm’s products (veggies, eggs, meat, etc) every week. Along with getting to enjoy fresh, delicious, and local food, being a CSA member is an excellent way to support and get to know your local farmers.
Join us in promoting CSA Week, the most popular time of the year to sign-up for CSA! This year, our farm is offering Five free Farm Bucks to customers who sign up during CSA Week. When you sign up to become a CSA member, your financial support helps us prepare for the growing season. You’ll enjoy high-quality fresh fruits and veggies while taking comfort in knowing where and how your food was grown. Don’t wait to sign up, as we have limited spots available! There has never been a better time to connect with fresh local food while helping to make our local food systems and communities more resilient.
“Quote from Farmer Ben – Food security is knowing who your farmer is and there is no better way to learn about your local farmer then by picking it up your produce directly from the farm in your neighborhood. Local CSA’s give you the opportunity to eat, healthy, nutrient dense, superior tasting fruits and vegetable grown right here!.”
How to Participate in CSA Week
If you would like to celebrate CSA Week and support Lockewood Acres, sign up to become a CSA member, and use the hashtag #CSAWeek to join the online conversation or directly to www.lockewoodacres.com.